Vélez Sarsfield, one of the leaders of the Complementation B zone of the Diego Armando Maradona Soccer Cup, seeks as a local and against Godoy Cruz de Mendoza the pass to the final of the phase, in the match of the fifth and final date.

The meeting takes place at the José Amalfitani stadium, has the arbitration of Facundo Tello and is televised by the encrypted signal of TNT Sports.

Knowing that the classification is at stake, the local came out to impose the conditions. In a couple of minutes he had two chances, one of them a header from Juan Martín Lucero at the exit of a corner that went very close.

And it was a warning, because at 13 minutes another good corner, whose effect deceived a Juan Bolado who was halfway there, found the head of Lucero himself so that Vélez could go ahead on the scoreboard and, at that moment, qualify as one of the winners of the Complementation Phase.

However, the joy did not last long in Liniers: three minutes later, a nice change of front found the foot of Martín Ojeda, who grabbed the volley ball and put it at the far post to leave everything as at the beginning.

Those minutes after the goal were the best of the visit, which especially in the left sector found its business, opening the field

However, despite becoming strong in the game, Godoy Cruz suffered from injuries: first the pressure on goalkeeper Bolado dropped and then Gonzalo Goñi suffered a muscle problem: both had to be replaced.

However, the team did not suffer especially in attack, where they did not have to make any adjustments. There, Ojeda and Jalil Elías at times formed a good partnership and in fact a meeting between them led to a cross at the far post that found Tomás Badaloni, but the forward headed wide.

And luck made Fortín hit a full-blown total: after a corner, Hernán De la Fuente took a shot that hit Juan Andrada and took the worst possible effect for the entered goalkeeper Roberto Ramírez: it seemed that he was going outside, but when he touched the ground turned inward and he fell into the arch.

Fate seemed to play in Velez’s favor: rival injuries, the chance goal when his rival played better and, in Avellaneda, Racing turned the game around Newell’s.

That goal cry with the time fulfilled in the first half was a blow to Godoy Cruz, who showed little of the good he had done in the first half at the start of the second.

Vélez handled the ball patiently, knowing that both results were ideal and that, despite having been virtually eliminated for a few minutes, now everything was looking in his favor.

And yet, as had happened to the Mendoza, who were at a disadvantage at their best, Vélez was on the road to tranquility until he was surprised by a ball from Leonel González that the newly admitted Alan Cantero fell into from the area and, in his attempt to elude Tomás Cavanagh, the left-back clearly knocked him down.

It was González himself who executed the penalty, strong and in the middle, to restore equality to the party.

Velez took two minutes to get up for the third time on the scoreboard and it was again by air that he took advantage: this time, through Agustín Mulet after a free kick.

Everything happened too quickly and actions followed one after another. Just as it happened with the goals, Godoy Cruz was left with 10 for an exaggerated expulsion of Cantero (it was a strong tackle to Ricardo Centurión but it was for yellow) at 20 minutes.

And at 22 it was Cristian Tarragona’s turn, who had entered four minutes earlier and hit a very hard plate.

Liniers’ team has expectations both in the Maradona Cup and in the South American.

In the local tournament he reached this date sharing the lead with Newell’s Old Boys, both with nine points, but has a worse goal difference (+3 against +5 for Rosario).

In the international tournament, he must reverse the 0-1 he suffered at home against Lanús for the first leg of the semifinals.

The winner of the Complementation zone B will cross the one of the A, and the winner of that clash will face the loser of the final of the Championship zone for a passage to the Sudamericana ’21.