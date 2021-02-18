Vélez did what the hierarchy of the names of both indicated as reasonable: Mauricio Pellegrino’s team It was far superior to Truckers, a team that plays for Federal A. It won 3-1, And in the next round, El Fortín will face the winner between Talleres and Rafaela.

Nine minutes were enough for those from Liniers for the feeling of a win to begin to fly over the air of Sarandí (The match for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup was played on the Arsenal court): first, at six, Galdames transformed a free kick at the edge of the area into a shot at the right angle by goalkeeper Arias. Three minutes later after a remarkable team play that had a spout and assistance from Orellano and a definition from De la Fuente. Two goals. Two to zero.

It was more Velez, of course. But this competition is usually a territory of surprises. At 26, after a clear penalty, Parisi discounted for Esteban Echeverría’s team.

But the Primera team showed that they did not want suspense in this elimination match: five after the nascent enthusiasm of Truckers, Brizuela put the 3-1 that had more to do with that development of the meeting.

The second half was a kind of set. With the denouement stated as a no-brainer between a Vélez who did not accelerate and a Truckers who had no way to look at the possibility of offering the game some suspense.

Look also