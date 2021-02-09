The Vélez Sarsfield club decided to separate the footballers Thiago Almada and Miguel Brizuela from the squad after they were indicted in the case investigating a complaint of sexual abuse at a party in which they participated in the house of their partner Juan Martín Lucero.

The owner of the house and Ricardo Centurión were also targeted by the victims, but have not yet been incorporated into the investigation. A woman and DT Juan José Núñez, who has been a fugitive since last December, is charged with the same case.

Once the players were notified, the club immediately activated the institutional action protocol to prevent gender violence. And he reported it through a statement.

The full statement

By virtue of the accusation that was formally notified by the Functional Instruction Unit, specialized in Gender Violence of the Judicial Department of San Isidro, to the players Miguel Brizuela and Thiago Almada, the Club has activated the institutional action protocol.

It has been determined to temporarily separate both professionals from the first team until their legal situations are resolved. The footballers will be accompanied by the Institution’s Department of Psychology.

The Club places itself at the disposal of the victim and justice.