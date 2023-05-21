The socialist candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, José Vélez, visited the Cartagena town of Galifa yesterday, where he raised the proposals that he has in his electoral program against depopulation, such as free interurban transport.

Accompanied by the candidate for mayor of Cartagena, Manuel Torres, and the general director of Policies against Depopulation of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Juana López, Vélez stressed that “in the first three months of the legislature we will launch the free intercity transport for all citizens and we will increase the frequencies”. “In this way, people, wherever they live, will be able to move for free,” he insisted.

The socialist candidate detailed the measures that he will implement against depopulation as of May 28, “when he is regional president”, to guarantee that all citizens have access to public services. He indicated that he will allocate 25% of the health budget to Primary Care, to reinforce health personnel and renovate health centers, “which are falling apart because the Government of López Miras is trying to privatize health by forced marches.” . In addition, he will create 150 new positions for specialist doctors to reduce waiting lists.

Regarding education, Vélez assured that he will launch a crash plan with an investment of 100 million euros to rehabilitate educational centers, in addition to hiring more teachers to reduce ratios, “because education is essential.”

“This Region needs an autonomous PSOE government to move forward and a serious president,” he said, recalling that he had been mayor [de Calasparra] and that coming from municipalism he knows what it is “to stand by the citizens to solve their problems,” he said.

The socialist candidate concluded by assuring that he was going to be a president “who will share the problems and challenges of the citizenry to solve them and put this Region in the place it deserves.”

Serrano and the young



His party partner and candidate for mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, outlined the proposals that he has in his electoral program, focusing them on the youngest group: an offer to rent homes at controlled prices and new youth spaces.

“During the next four years we are going to promote the construction of 467 homes with affordable rentals for young people, which are a priority for us,” he said, and defended that with this measure “we are going to de-stress the real estate market and we will provide a public park to our municipality.

In addition, he announced the construction of the Santiago and Zaraíche Youth Center, “a historic demand from the residents”, which will house the Espacio CreaJoven. “It will be a place to promote the cultural development of the youth of the municipality, facilitating access to cultural resources and technical means and promoting artistic creation,” says Serrano.