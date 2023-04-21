The general secretary of the PSOE of the Region of Murcia and candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, Pepe Vélez, assured yesterday that the Region “needs a president and a regional government that takes health seriously and that guarantees universal public health for everyone, regardless of the economic resources that each family has.

“Without a doubt, the only alternative that can achieve it is the Socialist Party as of May 28,” said Vélez. “No one has any doubt that we have the best healthcare professionals in the Region of Murcia,” according to Vélez, who explained that “if the Region has the worst healthcare in Spain and has the best healthcare professionals, this means that the The government of López Miras is the one that manages health the worst in the entire country.

“Without a doubt, the conclusion is clear: the Popular Party’s socio-health care model, after 28 years of governments in the Region, has failed and we cannot forget that we are talking about the health of all citizens,” according to Vélez, who added that “a Region with more than 221,000 patients on waiting lists is far from that goal.” The socialist candidate also recalled that the percentage of patients with waits of more than 150 days on the surgical waiting list “has gone from 16% to 23.5%.”

“And the situation is much worse, no matter how much the López Miras government denies it, since these figures are made up and do not include the thousands of people who are waiting for a date for a first date,” according to Vélez, who added that ” there are 33,488 people who do not even have an appointment to see a specialist”.

“A priority”



In this sense, he stressed that, behind the numbers, “there are people and families who see how their lives are in danger, how their diagnoses can worsen.” “There will be those who can go to private health, but the majority of citizens cannot afford it because health cannot be a luxury, it must be a priority, and for the PP it is not,” he said.

Vélez regretted that the Popular Party “is not concerned about the public health situation in the Region” and that its model “is to progressively privatize and outsource services.”