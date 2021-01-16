If it is true that the stars are closer here, as the tourist slogan says, San Juan is an ideal destination to close the Diego Maradona Cup. And although the tournament was a patch in the middle of the pandemic, the definition is exciting. In this corner of Cuyo the champion of the national trophy will be known. It will be Boca or Banfield.

Landing in San Juan. Thiago Almada heads the line of players. The kid from Fuerte Apache has to raise the bar. (Vélez Press)

Before, of course, there will be another ending that he will not have a title as a prize but the right to play for a place in the South American 2022. “You wouldn’t understand it”Claudio Tapia would say in the institutional announcement of the AFA. Rosario Central and Vélez will face each other. The winner of the so-called Complementation Phase will play another match with the loser of Boca-Banfield. When? “There is no rush,” they say in the League. The season will end this Sunday. Then, the break will come and the activity would resume the first week of February with Racing-River, champions of the Superliga and the Argentine Cup of … 2019. The classic will be played in Santiago del Estero.

He Kily González will not be able to count on Rodrigo Villagra, Diego Zabala and Joel López Pissano, all affected by Covid-19. Joaquín Laso and Alan Marinelli, on the other hand, recovered and will be in the game. Fabián Rinaudo – after a suspension date – and Emiliano Vecchio will also return, who reaches the limit with a sprained left ankle.

Kily. González arrived in San Juan in search of the pass to play for a place in the South American 2022. (Prensa Rosario Central)

Velez arrives beaten for the elimination of the Sudamericana at the hands of Lanús. Without Luis Abram, infected with coronavirus, nor Cristian Tarragona, expelled. There is a possibility that Mauricio Pellegrino’s son will debut. Mateo, 19 years old and one of the promises of the club, is an option that his father manages. “I told my old man to take me into account as one more, not to differentiate me,” said the boy. Another option is Juan Lucero.

It will be the second heads up for national cups. The first was in 2012 and Central won on penalties.

SAN JUAN. SPECIAL DELIVERY

Formations

Velez: Lucas Hoyos; Tomás Guidara, Lautaro Gianetti, Miguel Brizuela, Francisco Ortega; Pablo Galdames or Agustín Mulet, Federico Mancuello; Ricardo Centurión, Thiago Almada, Lucas Janson; Juan Manuel Lucero or Mateo Pellegrino. DT: Mauricio Pellegrino.

Rosario Central: Marcelo Miño; Damián Martínez, Facundo Almada, Joaquín Laso, Lautaro Blanco; Emmanuel Ojeda, Fabián Rinaudo; Alan Marinelli, Emiliano Vecchio, Luciano Ferreyra; Lucas Gamba. DT: Cristian González.

Stadium: Bicentennial of San Juan.

Referee: Patricio Loustau.

Time: 22.10.

TV: TNT Sports and Fox Sports Premium.