The appointment of the general secretary of the PSRM, José Vélez, with justice has arrived. The regional deputy and former mayor of Calasparra declared this Thursday as being investigated before the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz in the case for the award of the exploitation of the Calasparra bullring from 2017 to 2019. Vélez arrived shortly before ten in the morning accompanied by his defense lawyer, Raúl Pardo Geijo-Ruiz, and the former councilor and former Secretary of Organization of the PSRM Jordi Arce, who also declares himself under investigation in the case.

His interrogation was preceded this Wednesday by the testimony of three witnesses, who offered explanations to the investigating magistrate for nearly three hours. As explained by sources close to the case, the owner of the bullring explained to the judge that when Vélez rented the bullring to him in 2019, he made it a condition that the lease contract allow the City Council to cede its position as tenant to a third. The witness stressed, in this sense, that he already knew that it was going to be Chipé given the friendship that united the then mayor with the administrator of this company.

The owner of the square was also questioned throughout his statement about an invoice paid by the City Council for renovation works for disabled access. He stressed that he is not aware that such works were carried out in his plaza and that he always opposed these works for security reasons.

The instructor also heard this Wednesday from the accidental secretary of the Consistory, who carried out this function from 2012 to 2019. As explained by sources close to the case, this witness recognized that her report favorable to the first agreement (2017) was a posteriori to justify the payment to Chipé. She claimed to be unaware that agreements must be preceded by a technical report.

The last witness to testify before the judge was the head secretary of the City Council, who was there from June 2019 to February 2021. He confirmed, to questions from the parties, that there is no file by which the City Council transferred the exploitation of the square to him. in 2019 to Chipé after the lease contract. This witness stressed that technical reports should have been collected to verify whether the amounts delivered to the company under the 2017 and 2018 agreements were appropriate.