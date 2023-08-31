16 years after the murder of a 47-year-old stewardess in Velbert near Essen, investigators arrested a suspect. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Wuppertal public prosecutor’s office on Thursday. She initially declined to comment further on the case.

The body of flight attendant Claudia K. was found on February 1, 2007 by her then 14-year-old son in the shared apartment when the boy came home from school. There were no signs of a break-in and nothing was apparently stolen.

A DNA trace relevant to the crime had been secured at the crime scene. The homicide squad used a phantom image to find a 35-year-old stranger who is said to have spoken to the later murder victim at the front door at the time of the crime.

The woman lived separately from her husband. A few days after the murder, the 53-year-old shot himself in Bensheim, Hesse, although he was not a suspect. A DNA test confirmed his innocence.

A good two months after the murder, the police called around 700 men for a DNA test. Those affected were almost all male members of a Velbert fitness club. The 47-year-old was also a member of this club. But the test did not result in a hit.

The case was then filed as unsolved. But two years ago, reactivated homicide detectives took on the unsolved murders again. A new approach is said to have been discovered in the case of the stewardess.