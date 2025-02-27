Sitting a few five meters from ‘Las Meninas’ in room 12 of the Prado, it is not easy to concentrate on a press presentation and it is inevitable that by the corner of the eye we escape some other look. In front of us, another Velázquez … . In this case, the majestic Portrait of Isabel de Borbón on horsebackwho has just passed through the hands of María Álvarez Garcillán in the Restoration Workshop of the Pinacoteca and already hangs splendid in his honor. It has had the sponsorship of the Iberdrola Spain Foundation.

It is part of a series of equestrian portraits from Velazqueños: Felipe IV, Prince Baltasar Carlos, Felipe III and Margarita of Austria. All of them were commissioned to decorate the kingdom hall of the Palacio del Buen Retiro, a place to which the rehabilitation works of the project of Norman Foster and Carlos Rubio. Of the five equestrian portraits, it was only missing that Felipe IV passed through ‘operating room’. He is already there.

Isabel de Borbón (1602-1644), Daughter of King Enrique IV of France And of her second wife, the Italian María de Médici, was the first wife and consort of King Felipe IV. Javier PortúsHead of the Spanish Baroque Painting Collection of Prado, remember that Isabel arrived in Madrid in 1615 to marry Prince Felipe. Both, he says, were reluctant to be portrayed. The general conservation status of the table (301 by 314 centimeters), warns, is «enviable. It does not present erosions, mutilations, abusive interventions. In its four centuries of life it has remained in a cozy environment: the real collections, which have exemplary their paintings. Of the Good Retiro Palace went to the Royal Palace and in 1819 to the Prado Museum at its inauguration ».



Between 1633 and 1635 Velázquez accumulated work. Apart from the five equestrian portraits, he had in the hands ‘The surrender of Breda’ (also known as ‘Las Lanzas’), In addition to other orders for Real Alcázar and the Parada Tower, the Hunting Pavilion. Therefore, the teacher was forced to resort to collaborators to help him. One of them was Juan Bautista Martínez del Mazothat he would marry his daughter Francisca. According to Portús, Velázquez reserved personally painting the two most important equestrian portraits: that of Felipe IV and Baltasar Carlos.

Of the other three, the teacher took care of the invention of the compositions and delegated the execution to his collaboratorsalways under his supervision and guarding his works. “He intervened in them correcting, rectifying and monitoring the entire process,” says Portús. See Martínez del Mazo’s hand in this painting. The landscape, he says, is very different from the landscapes that appear in the portraits of Felipe IV and Baltasar Carlos. However, in the horse of Isabel de Borbón’s portrait, Velázquez’s hand is appreciated. Thanks to radiographs and infrared reflectographies, the regretsespecially in The horse figure: The testuz and legs. The most relevant thing is that it happened to be black to being white. The animal’s position also varied.

When he was taken to the Kingdom Hall, together with the portrait of Felipe IV, with whom he formed a couple, it was seen that his sizes were not adapted to the space where they should be hung. So they were displaced one meter. Velázquez himself added to 1634-1635 on both sides of portraits Two side bandsof 30 centimeters each. But an added problem arose: as the extension with the bands invaded the hole of the side doors that gave access to the kingdom hall, A fragment was cut in the corner of both portraits and hit the doors To turn. Over time, the bands were discolored differently from the rest of the painting. There was a difference in the chemical composition of the pigments used, so the colors of the painting and those of the added bands evolved in different shapes. Therefore, to correct that Chromatic discontinuity.

María Álvarez Galcerán He explains that the portrait of Isabel de Borbón on horseback is the link of a chain: a series of portraits that are interrelated and solidarity works. The five were conceived for decorate the treasury of the kingdom hall and represent with them the continuity of the monarchy and its dynasty. In the southeast, on both sides of the throne, there were the portraits of Felipe III and Margarita de Austria, King’s parents. In front, in northwest orientation, those of Felipe IV, Isabel de France and, among them, that of Prince Baltasar Carlos. The kingdom hall included other paintings: twelve works of the ‘battles’ series and ten canvases of Zurbarán About the works of Hercules. The shields of the 24 kingdoms of the monarchy were painted at the top of the walls.

Towards 1762 The paintings were resent to transfer them to the Royal Palace. They recovered their original form, but the additions were maintained. And the fragments attached to the doors were sewn. The seams and nails holes are visible in the radiographs.

In the portrait of Isabel de Borbón, María Álvarez Garcillán has eliminated dirt and varnish: a natural resin that, when oxidized, yellowing and dulling paint. With yellow, blue becomes green and white becomes yellow. The restorer He withdrew repínts and stucco in poor condition that covered specific damage. There were barely cracking. In addition, the pieces of fabric that were missing were grafted. Under the repínts, the inventory number on the surface of the table has reappeared, which allows to know its location in the kingdom hall. In stopping, the frame was also restored.

It was decided to keep the side bands added by Velázquez himself. Reversible pigments have been used. But the pictorial surface has not been fully unified: «The idea was not to falsifybut the additions are subtly appreciated ». “The Queen has recovered the regular bearing and the serene and natural beauty with which it was portrayed,” says the restorer – and, with unique mastery, the horse shows again its qualities in a Naturalism show that only a genius like Velázquez is able to recreate ».