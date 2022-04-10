IS Alaves put an end unexpectedly to the it was Mendilibar and has been entrusted to Julio Velazquez to try to get out of his distressing situation. With 22 points, seven from safety, the team from Vitoria is bottom of the category after conceding three defeats in recent dates, which precipitated the dismissal of the Biscayan coach. they arrive new winds desperate (follow the match live on AS.com).

Osasuna is in a situation diametrically opposite, with the calm of virtual permanence insured. Of course, after the image that the rojillos offered last weekend at the Benito Villamarín, this afternoon they will look at El Sadar redeem your mistakes. Lately the Navarrese have improved their numbers at home and they want to keep it that way. With the 38 points achieved so far are saved, although not mathematicallyand they want to have a good final stretch of the season.

slay will be required to perform at least a change in defense, due to Juan Cruz’s injury. Unai Garcia and Aridane I know they will compete for the square which leaves the injured. The one from Berriatua has confirmed that in addition to the forced change, there will be more. He has also made it clear that does not want trust despite receiving a visit from the bottom of the category and who has experienced a turbulent week. The prelude to the match will have an emotional touch, as UnzuéOsasuna exporter, will hold the kick off and the red players will wear a logo against ELA.

It seems that Velazquez won’t move many pieces, but it is unknown to know what you will propose. In some teams he has even played with three centre-backs. Javi López, Pere Pons and John Guidetti are injured. Also Abqar and Godoy, who are in the dynamics of the first team. The Vitorians will have to go from three to three points hereinafter. They don’t have a bad schedule: Osasuna, Mallorca, Levante and Celta away and Rayo, Villarreal, Espanyol and Cádiz at home. They cling to that since their rivals have much more complicated mountain passes.