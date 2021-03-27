After the release of his first single in August 2020, the Peruvian singer-songwriter Velasquez releases his second single titled “Chance”, accompanied by a video clip made and produced during the pandemic.

“My first single allowed me to continue exploring sounds and connecting with music professionals who have a lot of experience that add to my project enormously. I feel very happy for what I do ”, indicates the national artist.

“This is the time to get things done. Not tomorrow, not before the pandemic. This is the moment. I’m not going to wait for the perfect moment to get things done. I think that you have to decide what that moment is for yourself, ”adds Velasquez.

“Opportunity” was produced by Matias cella, winner of a Latin Grammy for ‘Record of the Year’. It reflects the best time to do the things we dream of: today. Also creates that line of optimism within this chaotic context is the goal that Velasquez wants to achieve with his song.

“Since the pandemic started, I have been listening to a lot of Brazilian music. I realized that music is not just to get sad and talk about your ex. But to talk about any topic just to talk. I tried to fuse the Peruvian sounds that I had inside as a guitarist that I am and, together with Matias, we managed to give him this sound ”, Jorge Velasquez mentions about the composition of the single.

Since the premiere of “6 × 8”, his first solo single, it has generated a lot of criticism in the musical environment. It was even highlighted by Billboard as one of the best songs in Latin America, along with world-class artists such as Gloria Estefan, Cali and El Dandee, Danna Paola, among others.

The song is now available on Spotify and all streaming platforms. The video clip will be released next Thursday, April 1 on his YouTube channel.