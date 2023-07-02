Sunday, July 2, 2023, 18:03



| Updated 18:13h.

The musical show ‘Vëla’, by the Murcian production company Belter Souls, triumphed in its season premiere which was held at dawn on Sunday at the Trips Summer Club. The performance of the musicians, singers and dancers of this company made the hundreds of attendees vibrate for 90 minutes, who were able to enjoy a waste of energy and good music by the members of this show, whose artistic director is Pablo de Torres.

The entrance to the show, which will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in this legendary venue, also provides access to the new Vëla Garden, an outdoor gastrocultural space where you can enjoy the sunset with a Levante Star in hand, discover the exhibition of the Murcian sculptor Flippy, dance to the music of a DJ and attend a Vëla pre-show.

For those who want to have dinner before the show, Vëla Garden also has a gastronomic option of ‘street food’; Likewise, Trips also provides the possibility of accessing its gastronomic space (Tasty Trips) and making reservations at any of its seven restaurants.