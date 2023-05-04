New adventure for Mike Horn. It’s called ‘What’s Left’ (What remains) the last expedition of the explorer, known for his exploits around the world. On board his icebreaker sailing vessel Pangaea (35 metres), now flying the flag of Monaco, he embarked from the port of the Yacht Club of Monaco on a new four-year voyage around the globe, in the presence of Prince Albert II of Monaco, who is also president of the Yacht Club.”With Pangea as the primary means of transportation, this expedition will take us to the Arctic, in the Amazon jungle, in Antarctica, in Patagonia, in the Australian desert, in New Zealand, in northern Canada, in Alaska and in Asia”, explains Horn who, with this latest major project, rethinks his adventurous career.

In fact, the expedition will bring Horn back to iconic places of his explorations, as well as in new destinations not yet visited. The plan provides six-month layovers at each destination with the four crew members. The aim is to take stock of the state of the planet, act as a spokesperson and involve the public in this adventure. “In the face of the climate emergency, it is imperative that actions take the place of promises,” says Prince Albert II of Monaco. Philosophy shared by Horn: “Thanks to extensive research we now know that we must do everything we can to change the situation. We know that sea temperatures are rising, microplastics are a problem, and fires and floods are more frequent. Nature is in revolt”.

Fourteen years after the expedition to Pangaea, which also departed from the Yacht Club de Monaco, Horn, who has spent his life exploring the planet and observing nature, now intends to protect it by involving the new generation. That’s why, to coincide with the start of the new journey, the explorer and his team also launched the second edition of their environmental program for young people, Pangea X, designed to inspire and support them to carry out projects that have an impact positive impact. And just before setting sail, the 56-year-old invited young people from the YCM sports section to come on board for a tour, much to their delight. Combining travel, education and green engagement, Horn hopes to inspire new generations and encourage them to take positive action for a more sustainable future.