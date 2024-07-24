In the upper part of Vela, the police found an animal farm. The methods of detention need to be verified.

Dramatic events such as the collapse of the balcony at Scampiaa neighborhood in Naples, inevitably bring out many other facets of the context in which the terrible event occurred. The city, in fact, is still very shocked by the tragedy that occurred late on Monday, July 22, at the Vela Celeste in Scampia.

The balconyan architectural structure useful for connecting different areas overlooking apartments, in some ways an ancestor of the balcony or terrace, has collapsed leaving several people empty, condominium members of the “Vela”, a large building in the neighborhood.

The collapse of this balcony caused the death of three peoplethe last death was confirmed a few hours ago. The last victim, Patrizia Della Ragione, mother of Roberto Abbruzzo, one of the other victims, died after being hospitalized in very serious conditions.

About 800 people were evacuated as a precaution and during these operations a surprising discovery emerged. In the upper part of the Vela, the police found a animal husbandryincluding some illegally detained, particularly exotic ones.

They were found approximately 60 animals in the Vela Celeste of Scampia, including 4 dogs, 8 cats (these perfectly legal), and then 24 canaries, 2 piranha fish, 1 carp, 7 water turtles “Trachemis”, 14 land turtles, 3 flying squirrels, 1 bearded dragon and 3 jays. The animals were entrusted to the veterinary service of the ASL Napoli 1 Centro, which is also verifying the documentation for their correct detention.

The balance of the tragedy of Monday evening, as anticipated, worsened this morning with the death of Patrizia Della Ragione, 53 years old. The woman is the mother and aunt of the other two victims, Roberto Abbruzzo and Margherita Della Ragione, respectively 29 and 35 years old. The woman, a resident of Vela in Scampia, was also the grandmother of four of the seven little girls injured in the collapse. The little girls are still hospitalized at Santobono hospital, two of whom are in very serious conditions.