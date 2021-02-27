Tatyana Nepomnyashchikh, deputy head of the Vector Scientific Center for Scientific and Methodological Work and International Cooperation, Candidate of Biological Sciences, in an interview with KP, dispelled the popular myth that antibodies in the human body are an indicator of protection against coronavirus.

She stated that one should not “chase in vain for high levels of antibodies,” as this is not entirely the right approach. So, for comprehensive protection against coronavirus, a sufficient titer of antibodies and other elements of the immune system is required.

The specialist noted that the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus “EpiVacCorona” was developed without a race for a wide variety of types of antibodies and their high levels. The drug is primarily aimed at producing antibodies to protect against COVID-19.

Earlier, infectious disease specialist and pediatrician Elena Meskina said that in order to find out how long immunity remains with a person who has been ill with COVID-19 or vaccinated, long-term observations are needed. According to her, antibodies are produced in order to start fighting the virus as soon as possible if it enters the body again. At the same time, the presence of antibodies is not equivalent to immunity to infection, the doctor concluded.