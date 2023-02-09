Betting on the credibility of Edgar Veytia, nicknamed El Diablo by himself, the former Nayarit prosecutor, one of the darkest characters to have passed through a justice institution in recent decades in our country, is nonsense.

His statements yesterday in the trial against Genaro García Luna in New York could be the script for a bad drug series, with absolutely implausible chapters, with contradictions even in the dates and with the intention of reducing a sentence of 20 years in prison that he He has endorsed the US justice for money laundering and participation in drug trafficking organizations.

It is a fact that Veytia and former governor Roberto Sandoval were characters linked to the Beltrán Leyva, but above all to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, after the dismantling of the Beltrán. What has no support is their statement that then-President Calderón and García Luna himself met with them to tell them that they had to support the Sinaloa cartel. And that this was after September 19, 2011, when Sandoval assumed the governorship of Nayarit and Veytia the state attorney.

Let us put aside the fact that Veytia, like other protected witnesses who have appeared in the trial, does not have any material proof of his statements, but let us ask ourselves with a little common sense, what sense would it make for an outgoing president, in recent months of his term, to meet with an incoming governor from a party other than his own, when it was clear that the PRI would win the following July’s elections, to order him to support a drug cartel, anyone? What sense would it make to be ordered to support Chapo Guzmán against the Beltrán Leyva, when that organization had already been decapitated: Alfredo, El Mochomo had been detained since 2008; Arturo Beltrán Leyva had died in December 2009; Carlos Beltrán Leyva, was arrested days after Arturo’s death; Edgar Valdez Villareal and Sergio Villareal, La Barbie and El Grande fell in 2010, and in 2011 Óscar Osvaldo García Montoya was arrested, who tried to regroup that cartel, which since then declared itself dismembered. All these characters died or were arrested when García Luna was secretary of public security and Calderón president.

On that date, Veytia was already working with the remnants of the Beltrán Leyva, the H2 groups, a local cartel, but had already handed over the plaza to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, as even established in the report of the National Search Commission, dependent on the Secretary of the Interior, just in January of last year.

During Veytia’s period, not only did the prosecutor collude with drug trafficking, he was a scourge for the community. The hoteliers and builders of Nuevo Vallarta had to pay extortion to the prosecutor, many were forced to hand over their properties to lenders from Veytia and if they did not do so they were imprisoned or killed.

According to the same report from the National Search Commission, this criminal structure in the state prosecutor’s office dedicated itself to “executions, disappearances, and torture, threats, extortion, and obstruction of justice by creating crimes, forcing the imprisonment of opponents or not.” acting before certain crimes”.

When we investigated these issues and spread them in this column, on the radio program I had at the time on Imagen, and on the Todo Personal program, we were threatened by the prosecutor and his people, both myself and my partner Bibiana Belsasso, as well as the reporters who had come to investigate those allegations. Veytia himself also threatened us through a legal letter, for having aired one of the many cases of judicial corruption in the state: one that was paradigmatic and that we covered for years, that of the businessman Eduardo Valencia, stripped of everything his estate, imprisoned, tortured, with two assassination attempts in jail, and finally released when the prosecutor fell.

By that date, the Calderón government had already concluded and it was the height of power of Veytia. The prosecutor, when he was in office, was arrested in 2017, and throughout that period he worked for these criminal organizations, as is documented in Mexico and the United States. He asked again what sense it would make for a president of the republic and a federal security secretary to personally tell a character of this ilk which cartel they would have to operate with, which one to protect and which one to hit. Much less, as Veytia declared at a meeting of the National Security Council, shortly after the end of the Calderón administration.

The former Nayarit prosecutor not only protected criminal organizations but also turned the state prosecutor’s office into a criminal organization in itself. He is now a prosecution witness when he has been seeking an agreement with the US prosecution for three years to reduce his sentence. Before declaring against García Luna, he served as a protected witness to accuse General Salvador Cienfuegos, in another absolutely inverse complaint and assumed as correct by the same members of the same New York prosecutor’s office. And there Veytia continues to serve as a witness for whatever is offered and does so, in all cases, without showing a single piece of evidence. Form your own opinion.