YouTuber Gio was filming himself crying in the car on the highway, and Veilig Verkeer Nederland thinks so.

Influencers are not called influencers for nothing: they have a lot of influence on their (young) viewers. In that case, you might have to set a good example. Enzo Knol, for example, did not do that when he was pulled over earlier this year for speeding and then started acting smart against the police. This brought him a lot of criticism, including from Veilig Verkeer Nederland.

VVN now also believes that another vlogger is setting a bad example, namely Gio Latooy, better known as Gio. Then what did he do wrong? Well, in a recent video he was filming himself crying after his break-up. That’s already a bit strange (he says so himself), but the problem was: he was sitting with a camera in his hand while driving on the highway.

Rob Stomphorst, spokesperson for Veilig Verkeer Nederland, has nothing good to say about this: “It is unwise to get behind the wheel when you are in love in the first place. And to film that with one hand. Absurd and irresponsible driving behavior. You don’t do this, especially not in such an emotional state. This goes beyond all limits.”

According to Veilig Verkeer, Gio sets a very bad example to his followers. And there are a lot of them: the 24-year-old vlogger’s YouTube channel currently has 1.3 million followers. The video in question has been viewed 750,000 times in one week.

Gio himself has now also responded through his spokesperson. He says that it would indeed have been better to stop the car and that Gio realizes that he has an exemplary role. However, the spokesperson defends the YouTuber by saying that he did have an eye for traffic. The solution to the problem is quite simple: just stick a GoPro on the windshield.

If you’re still curious what kind of car Gio drove while he was in love, it was a Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. He also has a Ferrari 458 Speciale in his garage. Indeed, at twenty-four. That is possible if you have 1.3 million followers on YouTube.

You can watch the fragment in question below, starting at minute 14:00:

Through: A.D

This article Safe Traffic shows vlogger who films himself in the car first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Veilig #Verkeer #passes #vlogger #films #car