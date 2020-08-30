Veikkausliiga SJK took its first victory in a long time – the people of Kuopio defeated TPS with an active opening half

Men SJK, who won his opening game of the season in the football league but then had ten games without a win, was relieved when RoPS, who visited Seinäjoki, fell 2-1 on Saturday. SJK was hit Mehmet Hetemaj and Joonas Lepistö, RoPS reduced Tuomas Kaukua.

SJK has two wins, five draws and five losses in its 12 matches. RoPS, which has accumulated only two points in two draws during the season and now loses nine consecutive games, is the last in the series.

In the league’s evening match, KuPS defeated TPS 3-1 at home. All goals came at the opening half. KuPSin took the 2–0 lead with its own goal as well Tabi Mangan hit, and at the end of the period narrowed for TPS Albijon Muzaci. Petteri Pennanen however, he eventually scored a 3-1 goal left in the finals shortly after the TPS joy.

KuPS is third in the series, tied with Inter. The duo are two points behind HJK. The league continues on Sunday with the match HJK – IFK Mariehamn.