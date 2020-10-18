Veikkausliiga Honka applied for a score in Kuopio, Inter pushed Ilve further away from the medal battle

Inter is already seven points ahead of Ilves.

Football The points account of the reigning Finnish champion Kuopio Ball Club did not accrue on Sunday when Honka from Espoo went to get away points with a 2–0 victory.

Honka took the lead 38 minutes in, as Lucas Kaufmann broke through. In the second half Demba Savage scored another Hongan goal after 81 minutes.

After a loss, KuPS is three points behind HJK, who won the Stadin Derby against HIFK on Sunday.

Turku Inter applied for a 2–0 victory in Tampere as a guest of Ilves. Both goals were scored by the people of Turku Filip Valenčič.

Inter continues to win third with 37 points. The difference to the fifth Ilves is already seven points. Honka, who is fourth, is in 34 points.

Victory On Sunday, Seinäjoki Football Club also took over, winning the IFK Mariehamn 3–2. The winning goal was scored Matej Hradecky 89 minutes.