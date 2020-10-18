Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Veikkausliiga Honka applied for a score in Kuopio, Inter pushed Ilve further away from the medal battle

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 18, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Inter is already seven points ahead of Ilves.

Football The points account of the reigning Finnish champion Kuopio Ball Club did not accrue on Sunday when Honka from Espoo went to get away points with a 2–0 victory.

Honka took the lead 38 minutes in, as Lucas Kaufmann broke through. In the second half Demba Savage scored another Hongan goal after 81 minutes.

After a loss, KuPS is three points behind HJK, who won the Stadin Derby against HIFK on Sunday.

Turku Inter applied for a 2–0 victory in Tampere as a guest of Ilves. Both goals were scored by the people of Turku Filip Valenčič.

Inter continues to win third with 37 points. The difference to the fifth Ilves is already seven points. Honka, who is fourth, is in 34 points.

Victory On Sunday, Seinäjoki Football Club also took over, winning the IFK Mariehamn 3–2. The winning goal was scored Matej Hradecky 89 minutes.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Monika Maron: "That is obviously enough to be considered new law or even racist" - WELT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In