Veikkaus Timo Ritakallio criticizes the connection between Veikkaus’ income and sports subsidies in Urheilulehti: “Contrary to the world of values ​​in sports”

According to Timo Ritakallio, Chairman of the Olympic Committee, it is not today that the money collected from people with gambling problems has been earmarked for exercise and sports.

Olympic Committee chairman Timo Ritakallio criticizes In a sports magazine interview linking sports and sports subsidies to the revenues of the state gambling company Veikkaus to the state.

In recent years, the monopoly company Veikkaus has paid up to one billion euros to the state, which the state has distributed as subsidies to science, art, sports, social and health organizations and youth work in accordance with the Distribution Relations Act. The share of sports in the pot has been around EUR 150 million in recent years, although it will fall in the coming years as Veikkaus’ revenues fall.

Sports organizations, as the founders of Veikkaus, have benefited from its income since the 1940s. However, according to Ritakallio, it is not this day that the money collected from gamblers has been earmarked for exercise and sports.

“It should be thought that the state budget receives different revenues and the state supports things that are considered important in society from its expenditure budget. It cannot be the case that an industry is completely dependent on gambling revenues. After all, the revenue from any particular tax is not earmarked, ”Ritakallio says in Urheilulehti.

Ritakallio, who works as the OP Bank Group’s President and CEO, points out that benefiting gambling addicts is also against the values ​​of sports and exercise. He does not understand why sports should strongly defend Veikkaus’ monopoly and the Finnish gambling system, even though it is a beneficiary.

“I find it awkward that we should defend gambling that causes social problems, contrary to the values ​​and principles of exercise in sports,” says Ritakallio.

Recently, similar views have been expressed by the President of SUL Sami Itani , an oil billionaire and a major sports sponsor Mika Anttonen and the Executive Director of the Floorball Association Pekka Ilmivalta.

“When the bond with gambling addiction exists, it may be better on top of that for two of these things [urheilun rahoitus ja rahapelaaminen] are separated from each other, ”, Ilmivalta said Tuesday at HS.

“The operating conditions of Finnish sports and exercise cannot be financed by people with gambling problems,” said Anttonen to HS last week.

Ritakallio will resign as chairman of the Olympic Committee in December at the end of his four-year term. In an interview with Urheilulehti, he considers that he was successful in getting the changes started, but their slow progress is annoying.

“During this government, we have roughly doubled our own funding. But it is not at the level we should be and we are aiming for. ”

Strengthening our own funding is an important issue for sport and exercise, as state subsidies are clearly declining.

Already in 2022, the subsidy pot will fall from 150 million euros to several tens of millions of euros, as Veikkaus’ revenues will also fall by an estimated 200 million euros due to the coronavirus epidemic and the prevention of gambling harm.

For next year, the government has promised to make up for the fall in Veikkaus’ income to the beneficiaries, but from 2022 onwards it will no longer be possible due to the state’s tight economic situation. Secretary-General of the Olympic Committee Mikko Salonen suggested in an HS interview that at least top sports and clubs should be saved from the support cutter.

In addition, Salonen proposed that statutory state contributions, such as subsidies paid to municipal sports activities and sports training centers, be transferred out of Veikkaus’ sports budget, which is based on declining revenues.