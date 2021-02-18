Veikkaus Jan Vapaavuori: Exercise and sports are completely innocent of the challenges related to Veikkaus

According to Jan Vapaavuori, Chairman of the Olympic Committee, the state cannot compromise on the current funding of about 150 million euros for sports and exercise.

Olympic Committee chairman Jan Vapaavuori demands that the financing of physical activity and sports be secured at the current level, regardless of how the state uses the income of the gaming company Veikkaus in the future.

Consumer and Competition Agency In its report published on Wednesday, the KKV suggested that the state would transfer Veikkaus’ revenues to its budget, which would make it easier to weigh the disadvantages and benefits of gambling from the perspective of the entire national economy.

Under the current system, the state distributes Veikkaus’ income directly through the ministries to the beneficiaries, ie sports and sports, social and health organizations, science, the arts and youth work.

The system does not seem to work. Problem gambling has hardly declined, but the revenue distributed to beneficiaries has turned to a clear decline.

In its report, the KKV estimates that the prevention of gambling disadvantages would be more effective and the funding of beneficiaries would be more stable if the gambling system were changed.

Vapavuori praises the basic message of the KKV report. It is essential that the level of state funding for beneficiaries such as sports and sports remains the same and that the state seeks to reduce the disadvantages of gambling.

“Exercise and sports are completely innocent of the challenges we face in this situation,” he says

“Exercise and sport are a very important industry in society and its state funding is, in fact, quite small in relation to the disadvantages that immobility in society causes,” he explains.

Vapaavuori estimates that after the corona crisis, the social importance of physical activity will increase rather than decrease.

Free Mountain According to him, there are two possibilities for securing the financing of sport: either it is transferred in part or in full to the state budget.

However, the latter model proposed by KKV is more uncertain, although in principle the state budget brings stability and predictability.

“But then funding would also be subordinate to the annual budget discussions. In any case, in a world where the public sector is becoming heavily indebted, it will sooner or later find itself in a situation where the national economy will also have to adjust. ”