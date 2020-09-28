Veikkaus Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority: The acquisition of Veikkaus’ central gaming system violated the law

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority could not take the matter to the Market Court because the deadline had expired. “There are problems with the six-month deadline for effective procurement control,” the agency said in a statement.

Competitive- and the Consumer Agency (KKV) has accused Veikkaus of violating the Procurement Act. The agency’s decision on Monday is the first to intervene in a state-owned company’s public procurement.

According to KKV, the company did not comply with the law when it made substantial changes to the central game system procurement contract. The system runs Lotto and other Veikkaus lottery and sports games.

“Veikkaus’ goal of reducing supplier dependence and bidding for subassemblies is in itself to be supported, but the implementation method now chosen has not complied with the Procurement Act,” the agency’s specialist Elisa Aalto commented in the bulletin.

It’s about is on an agreement between Veikkaus and the international gaming company IGT in 2004 for the development and acquisition of a central gaming system. In 2018, the companies amended the agreement regarding, among other things, the operating model, pricing and validity period of the service.

According to KKV, these were substantial changes for which there was no exception under the Procurement Act. There was also no legal basis for direct procurement, ie Veikkaus should have tendered it.

Veikkaus justified the changes, among other things, “with the need to fragment and reform the system in a controlled manner”. Director of Legal and Corporate Responsibility Pekka Ilmivalta commented in January that the risks of non-competition were identified, but the decision was made “to ensure the continuity of the company’s operations”.

Yle’s MOT program raised the issue to the public at the start of this year. KKV says that it has started its own investigation “at the same time”.

Office in its decision, draws Veikkaus’ attention to compliance with the Procurement Act. In practice, therefore, this is an administrative complaint.

According to the press release, KKV could not consider a proposal to the Market Court, which would have had the opportunity to impose a penalty payment, for example. The time-limit had expired.

Agency’s Procurement Control Research Manager Max Jansson criticized the release of the current practice where the settlement activities must start within six months, the conclusion of the agreement, in order to show to the Market Court is possible.

“The deadline means, in practice, that the agency must find information about the suspected illegal direct acquisition within six months of concluding the contract,” he says.

According to him, it will not succeed if, for example, the acquisition is implemented more than six months after the amendments to the contract.