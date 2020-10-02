It is a pleasure to see the young people take over. Gabri veiga He is a youth with the foot and head of a high level footballer. At his christening in First did not first wrinkle a Barcelona. Rather on the contrary, he assumed the stripes that do not correspond to him by age and threw the team on his back when he suffered the most. He has a talent for marking an era in Celtic or to be big team meat. In fact, if I were Miñambres I wouldn’t have let him go home until he signed the renewal. It also deserves special mention Fontan, courageous and daring in its premiere in First.

Speaking of Miñambres, it was surprising that he practically closed the door to more signings in the previous game. President Mouriño had promised four, not counting Murillo, and none have arrived. Oscar It must be that trina. Like Vadillo. Came free from Pomegranate to reinforce the celestial band and at the moment it has not been released. His case is a true mystery. He has been in the stands for four games and at this stage Mouriño is still going to demand that he become a member to occupy his seat. In the absence of more signings, Vadillo must be a solution. And if it fails, there will always be the kids from the quarry, who never disappoint. Veiga, Fontán … The new generation trained in To Madroa it look very nice.