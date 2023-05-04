Thanks to goals from Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Gómez, Palmeiras defeated Barcelona de Guayaquil (Ecuador) by 2-0, on Wednesday night (3) at the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil, to return to a comfortable position in the Group C of the Copa Libertadores.

Related news:

With these three points, Verdão was second in the group with a total of six, the same score as leader Bolívar (Bolivia), who thrashed Cerro Porteño (Paraguay) 4-0. , with the same three points as third-placed Barcelona.

Despite having the final victory, Palmeiras started the match with problems against Barcelona, ​​which soon created danger with Ortíz and Agustín Rodríguez. But, as time went by, the team led by Abel Ferreira managed the pressure and opened the scoring, already in the first half’s stoppage time, with a penalty kick, with a lot of category, by Raphael Veiga.

It’s the captain! Gustavo Gómez extended the scoring to the @Palmeiras before the @BarcelonaSC. pic.twitter.com/aCasqdvg8t — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 4, 2023

If in the initial stage Verdão had difficulties, in the second half it took just one minute to extend the scoreboard. Raphael Veiga took a corner kick and the Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez scored with a header.

Igor Gomes saves the Rooster

Atlético-MG defeated Alianza Lima (Peru) by 2-0 with two goals from midfielder Igor Gomes to remain alive in Group G. After the victory, Galo took third place in the bracket with three points, one less than the Peruvians, who are in vice-leadership, and the leader Athletico-PR, who will visit last-placed Libertad (Paraguay) next Thursday (4).

Strong rooster! ️ With 2️⃣ goals from Igor Gomes, the @Athletic won the @ClubALoficial 2-0 and secured their first CONMEBOL Group G win #Liberators.#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/MeJmb6XAEx — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 4, 2023

Atlético-MG had the opportunity to take the lead in the first half, but goalkeeper Ángelo Campo saved striker Hulk’s penalty kick. Thus, Galo’s victory was only confirmed in the final stage with two goals from Igor Gomes.

Inter draw in Porto Alegre

In the middle of Beira Rio, Internacional saw Nacional (Uruguay) start a 2-2 tie with a goal by defender Noguera in the 45th minute of the final stage.

⚽ All the same! @SCInternacional It is @National they were 2-2 at Beira-Rio. Uruguayans follow in the lead of Group B, with 2 ️ ⃣ points ahead of Colorado.#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/VfO3nUerTS — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 3, 2023

Playing at home, Colorado opened the scoring after 10 minutes with the ball rolling. Wanderson took a corner kick and the Argentine Mercado won the ball to score with a header. But, in the 37th minute of the first half, midfielder Zabala made a beautiful individual move to leave everything the same.

After the break, in the 36th minute, coach Mano Menezes put forward Lucca on the pitch. And the boy needed just one minute to be decisive, as he crossed for the Uruguayan Carlos de Pena to put Inter ahead again. However, the Brazilian team ended up being punished in the end, when defender Noguera gave final numbers to the scoreboard.

After this result, Colorado remains in second place in Group B, with five points, just behind Nacional, which has seven points.