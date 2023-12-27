Wouldn't it be great to speed across the water behind the wheel of an Aston Martin? From now on it can be done thanks to two creatures created by the Brazilian company Seacar called Vehigh and the Maestry. in all respects similar to the Vantage models from the Gaydon company but in reality simple (so to speak) motorboats capable of planing up to 96 km/h. And the wheels you see in the photo? Only for beauty, or rather to mislead, because these are not amphibious vehicles.

Car interiors

Both thirteen feet long (about four meters), the Vehigh and the Maestry can accommodate two people inside an unabashedly automotive-style cabin. Starting, for example, from the steering wheel inspired by that of Tesla or from the compact digital instrument panel, up to the enveloping seats in beige leather. There is also a transmission tunnel running between the driver and passenger as in the real car, complete with a center console equipped with two cup holders.

“This is a new nautical concept for Brazil, ideal for those who love experiences on the water and adrenaline,” explains Seacar CEO Alan Goes. But perhaps the biggest surprise is the price, because both motorboats do not cost a fortune as one might easily imagine: prices start from 380,000 BRL, which is approximately equivalent to 71,000 euros.