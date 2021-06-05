The burying of the railway as it passes through the city of Murcia continues to take steps towards its conclusion. Although the works in the station area and the arrival of the tunnel to Nonduermas are still pending, the work in the area that extends to Senda de los Garres has not yet been closed. Thus, and although the area already has pedestrian-permeable points, traffic is still cut off for motor vehicles. This situation could, however, be solved shortly in the area where the Santiago el Mayor level crossing used to be located. It will be during this month when Adif executes the works to restore the steps, this time without a barrier, of course, as confirmed by sources familiar with the project, so that they are already operational in July.

During these days, the historic walls that separated the adjacent streets from the route were also being demolished. It will therefore be necessary to complete these works and remove the rubble and construction materials, as well as finish conditioning the area of ​​the slab so that the work is received by the City Council. This delivery is expected to take place also this summer, sooner rather than later, also including the installation of the telephone wiring and the dismantling of the gangway.

It will be from this moment when the City Council has the capacity to begin to develop what it has projected on the underground slab, always depending on the deadlines that it manages. It must be remembered that both the current local government and the previous one had announced the construction of a pedestrian boulevard in that area.