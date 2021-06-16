The extension of the expiration of the Vehicle Technical Verification (VTV) in the City during the strict quarantine of 2020 generated a particular circumstance. Many owners of vehicles based in Capital had or will have to complete the process and pay their fee ($ 2,665 for cars and $ 1,002 for motorcycles) twice in less than a year. To alleviate this situation, the Buenos Aires government decided that they will have a 50% discount in the value of TVV for the current year or, if they already did, 2022.

The measure was ordered by a resolution of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Transportation and Public Works, published in the Official Gazette this Monday.

“The measure seeks to benefit those neighbors who fulfilled their obligation in a timely manner both in 2020 and 2021, since they should carry out the process twice in less than a year,” they explained from that Secretariat. And they estimated that the discount will reach 40 thousand people.

Those who will pay half of the VTV rate are the owners of vehicles located in the City of Buenos Aires whose original expiration date was between April and August 2020. To access the benefit, you must have complied with the following established schedule in time and form to verify last year.

VTV wafers originally expired in April 2020: expiration October 31, 2020.

May 2020: expires November 30, 2020.

June 2020: expires on December 31, 2020.

July 2020: expires December 31, 2020.

August 2020: expires January 31, 2021.

The other requirement to pay half the fee is make the VTV rExpecting the expiration dates of 2021, which as always are related to the last number of the patent. For example, vehicles with a patent ending in 6 must complete the process before June 30. And if it ends in 7, the wafer expires on July 31.

The VTV expirations from April to August 2020 were extended due to the quarantine. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

That scheme is the one that was altered last year, because the validity of the VTV wafers was exceptionally extended due to the pandemic. The reason was that they wanted to avoid the concurrence and agglomeration of people in the verification plants.

But the resolution recognizes that that extension, added to the obligation to do VTV for the 2021 period, caused 2020 wafers are valid for less than one year. This situation, according to the norm, “generates an obligation for citizens who fulfilled their obligation in a timely manner in the years 2020 and 2021, of pay the corresponding fee twice in a period of less than twelve months“.

This problem, says the resolution, generated complaints from the owners of vehicles based in the City, who only between October and January were able to do the VTV that they should have carried out between April and August 2020.

For this reason, those who made the procedure corresponding to 2020 respecting the new maturities, if they repeat it at term this year they will pay half. The value of the VTV for cars, then, will be $ 1,332.50 and for motorcycles, $ 501.



Those who made the VTV extension corresponding to 2020, will pay half the fee for the 2021 procedure. Photo Jorge Sánchez

What will happen to those who have already done the 2021 VTV and paid the full rate? The same resolution establishes that the 50% reduction will be effective in the Mandatory Vehicle Technical Verification of the 2022 period.

A mandatory procedure since 2016

In the City, the VTV process is mandatory since October 2016 for the cars with more than 3 years old or more than 60 thousand kilometers of use. In the case of motorcycles, you have to do the control from the first year. The objective is to avoid road accidents caused by mechanical damage.

To carry out VTV you have to remove an online shift. You can choose between seven verification plants, which are open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are located in Vélez Sarsfield 566; Santa María del Buen Aires 1001; Herrera 1995; Tronador 115/152; Osvaldo Cruz 1711; February 27, 5483, and Donated 973.

The vehicles considered fit they can circulate until the expiration of the VTV of the following year. If the result is conditional, the owner has 60 days to repair the defects observed and to re-verify it free of charge. But during that time, you can continue to circulate.

On the other hand, if the result is “rejected” Because serious flaws were found, the vehicle cannot circulate and its owner has 60 days to fix the problems and go through a new VTV.

According to the Buenos Aires government, 2.7 million technical verifications have been carried out since October 2016. 79.5% of the vehicles were approved, 11.5% were rejected and 9% were conditional.

The most frequent failures of the rejected vehicles are related to the lights, the brakes, the emission of polluting gases through the exhaust pipe, and the tires.

