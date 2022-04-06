Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The general director of Public Services of the Culiacán City Council, Rodolfo Audelo Avilés denied the accusations of the councilor of the National Action Party (PAN), Sadol Osorio Porrasthat vehicles from the City Council of Culiacán were used during the event led by the national president by MorenaMario Delgado.

Osorio pointed out that more than 10 vans owned by the City Council were used to transport to people at the national promotion closing “Let AMLO continue” held this past Tuesday at the Aquatic Park.

“If the councilor has elements, make the complaint to the appropriate person. We are working as a municipality, not as parties, so if the councilor has any proof, then let him prove it,” said Audelo Avilés.

In this sense, the municipal official added that: “We completely reject these accusations. We devote ourselves to the work of the municipality. That the councilor make the complaint and that the corresponding authority defines, we are in what touches us “.