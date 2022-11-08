The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Ajman Police General Command, Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, stated that the extras that are installed on vehicles, whether with regard to the engine or chassis, without a license, the owner of them was subjected to a violation of up to 2,000 dirhams, pointing out that some of these extras increase the Vehicle sound and speed, affect the environment, and make noise.

Al Falasi told “Emirates Today” that some vehicle owners go to workshops to add extras that violate the standard specifications, with the aim of increasing speed, which puts drivers and pedestrians at risk, as well as some devices that do not conform to specifications that cause noise.

He added that Ministerial Resolution 178 of 2017 on the table of violations, sets out a violation of increasing the percentage of tinting a vehicle’s windows beyond what is authorized, tinting a vehicle that is not allowed to be tinted, a fine of 1,500 dirhams, and making changes to the vehicle’s engine or base (chassis) without a license, a fine of 1,000 dirhams and 12 traffic points. The vehicle is impounded for 30 days, driving a vehicle that causes noise is a fine of 2,000 dirhams and 12 traffic points, and driving a vehicle that pollutes the environment will be fined 1,000 dirhams and six traffic points.

Al Falasi pointed out that the schedule of violations stipulates that anyone who drives a vehicle that endangers his life or the lives, safety or security of others will be punished with a fine of 2,000 dirhams, and the vehicle will be impounded for 60 days and 23 traffic points.

He pointed out that the violation process is carried out through traffic patrols and control campaigns, pointing out that there are special devices to measure the proportion of noise, in addition to the presence of a technical measurement of the vehicle for the extras added to the vehicle.

Al Falasi advised drivers to adhere to the vehicle’s standard specifications, not to add extras without a license to the vehicle, and to avoid making noise, especially in residential areas.