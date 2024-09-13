Durango.- Due to the burning of vehicles and acts of vandalism, the Durango-Mazatlán highway was closed last night, so the violence that criminal groups have generated in recent days in Sinaloa would be spreading to this state.

“Aut. Durango-Mazatlán. Traffic closed in both directions due to incident. For the safety of users, the Coscomate and Mesillas toll booths will remain closed. Take precautions,” reported Caminos y Puentes Federales -Capufe- in a publication made around 9:00 p.m. yesterday.

Durango Civil Protection took up Capufe’s warning and recommended not to travel on that road. Local media reported that around midnight a vehicle was set on fire near the Mesillas toll booth, and that punctured tires were found.

This morning, Capufe reported that traffic on the Durango-Mazatlán Highway had already been reopened in both directions.

Through social media it was revealed that criminal cells linked to the “Chapitos” and “El Mayo” would be preparing for a confrontation, in dispute over the plaza.