Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 21:41

Military Police and Federal Highway Police (PRF) vehicles were affected by flooding that hit the yards of the places where they were parked, in the north of Rio. The city and municipalities of Baixada Fluminense recorded floods resulting from the storm that fell on the region between the night of Saturday the 13th and the early hours of Sunday the 14th.

Recordings released on social media show the vehicles underwater due to the storm.

In a statement, the Military Police informed that the Corporation's command “is working to recover the facilities of the 9th BPM, which were hit by flooding during last Saturday's rains”.

The PM also states that “there was no loss of operational capacity”, and that the battalion’s agents continue “acting normally this Sunday throughout their policing area”.

The Federal Highway Police of Rio stated that, “due to heavy rains in the State, there was flooding at the headquarters of the Superintendency” of the agency, and that only material damage was found after calling the crisis office.

Like the Military Police, the PRF states that activities continue normally. “Policing and inspection services on federal highways remain unchanged, in order to guarantee the safety of users and fluid traffic on the roads,” he stated in a statement.

The storms that hit the State have already caused the death of 11 people, in addition to disappearances and a series of floods and overflows in different municipalities in Baixa Fluminense, such as São João do Meriti, Belford Roxo and Nova Iguaçu.