Members of the State Security Board in Sonora, through coordinated action with the three levels of government, they carried out a operational in the vicinity of Sonoytawhich resulted in the seizure of two vehicles and heavy caliber weapons with magazines and cartridges.

As reported by the Security Table, the Attorney General's Office (FGR) carried out an investigation search on March 13, in a property located on final 13th street, without number, of the Ejido Pápagos neighborhood in the aforementioned city.

During this diligence, an arsenal was found that included a .223 mm caliber rifle-type firearm, two .223 mm caliber firearm magazines and 29 cartridges of the same caliber.

In addition to the weapons, two Ford expedition model van-type vehicles were also seized; two Jeep brand vehicles, Rubicón model, and one Ford brand vehicle, Edge line, gray, 2022 model.

Both the vehicles and the confiscated war material They were placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Ministry for their corresponding investigation.

Vehicles and war material insured. Photo: X/ @MesaSegSonora