Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Hamid Al Matroushi, Deputy Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Services Center at the General Command of Ajman Police, revealed that the center provided 179,813 transactions to customers in the first half of this year. Of these, 168,669 transactions were made via digital channels at a rate of 94%, an increase of 52% compared to last year, as the most requested digital services were (vehicle license renewal, renewal and postponement of the driving test date, renewal of a driving learning permit), as part of the drive’s endeavor to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior. And the strategy of making customers happy at the General Command of Ajman Police.

Al Matrooshi confirmed the leadership’s keenness to strengthen the partnership by creating the “Check and Go” initiative, which improved the customer’s experience in vehicle inspection and registration centers within 10 minutes, as this service allows the customer to drive the vehicle during the inspection process, pay the fees and receive the examination result without the need to get off the vehicle. Which contributed to raising the level of customer happiness by 99.7%.

He added that the center seeks to achieve the Emirates Government Services Strategy 2021-2025, implement the promises of the UAE government for future services, and implement the digital customer policy and digital government service, stressing the keenness of Ajman Police to redouble efforts to make customers happy by providing a distinguished service experience for customers by designing and launching services that are commensurate with building On the visions and needs of customers and the diversity of service delivery channels. The leadership also applies a policy of motivating positive customers by involving them in designing and developing proactive services and improving their own experience, which contributed to the launch of a number of packages according to the classification of customers.

For his part, Head of the Vehicles Licensing Department and Supervisor of Customer Happiness at the Center, Capt. Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Nuaimi, said that the service center is keen to develop services with suggestions and observations derived from customers and implement modern practices and methods by examining the best pioneering practices in the field of customer happiness.

He added that the center takes into account all standards of leadership in providing services by achieving time targets by implementing various pioneering initiatives for customers and employees, such as the 55x initiative and the happy and positive environment initiative, as the center achieved a rate of (1:12) minutes in the service delivery time index, down by 20% from the year It achieved an average of (0.48) seconds in the waiting time index, a decrease of 9.4% from the previous year, and focused on the importance of enhancing the quality of life and improving all processes that would facilitate access to services to customers and society, which contributed to raising the customer happiness index to 95%.