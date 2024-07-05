Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 10:55

A vehicle carrying radioactive material was stolen in the city of São Paulo on Monday, the 1st. The case was reported by the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN), which warned the population about the risks of contact with the material.

According to CNEN, the radioactive material is packaged in lead packaging, which is safe and shields any risk of radiation. “However, improper handling may cause harm to health,” the commission highlights.

According to the agency, at the time they were stolen, the vehicle and the radioactive material were marked with the international symbol for ionizing radiation.

CNEN also asked that anyone who finds the material contact the police. The telephone numbers provided by CNEN are (21) 98368-0734 and (21) 98368-0763.

The agency is responsible for monitoring activities involving the exploration of radioactive minerals in the country. The commission carries out research activities linked to various sectors, such as energy generation, nuclear medicine and industrial applications.