Gone. The fourth edition of VTM – Vehicle & Transportation Innovation Meetings has just ended, an event that reassures about the future of the automotive industry in Piedmont and demonstrates that the area is ready to face the challenges of the sector. Dario Peirone, President of Ceipiemonte, underlined the importance of this event which involved 230 buyers and decision makers from 90 important leading companies in the field of mobility, who participated in over 4,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings ). During the event, the major themes that drive the mobility of the future were addressed, including the circular economy, artificial intelligence and connectivity, sustainability, electrification and urban air mobility.

Vehicle Valley is born

An important moment of this year's edition was the announcement by the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, regarding the birth of the “Vehicle Valley”, the Piedmontese automotive and mobility technological district. This announcement confirms the area's commitment to promoting innovation and development in the automotive sector.

The event saw the participation of 20 start-ups from Italy, Japan and Israel, which presented innovative solutions related to sustainability, electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, infotainment, cybersecurity and to new mobility solutions. For example, the Piedmontese start-up 2electron has developed and patented McFly technology, a platform that allows the user to experience ever-new driving sensations by combining the best of the driving experiences of internal combustion engines and electric vehicles. Another start-up, called Point Zero, presented ZEDS technology, which aims to eliminate secondary particulate emissions from braking systems thanks to a combination of an electric motor and an innovative magnetorheological brake. These are just some of the innovative ideas that emerged during the event.

The reference point for the industry

In short we can say that VTM has become an international point of reference in Italy for the automotive and transport industry. Promoted by the Piedmont Region and the Turin Chamber of Commerce, the event involved important leading companies in the mobility sector, such as Audi Brussels, Automobili Estrema, Automobili Lamborghini, Ballard Europe, Bosch Rexroth, Brembo, Bugatti Rimac, CNH, Dallara, Electromobility Poland, Ferrari, Ficomirrors, Hyva Holding BV, Iveco, Kimera Automobile, Kubota, Magna Steyr, Mehari Club Cassis, Peugeot Motocycles Mutares, Renault, Skoda Auto, Stellantis, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Valeo, Volvo and Wallys. Furthermore, the event received support from major players in the automotive and mobility industry, such as Etas, Fev, CSI, Denso, TEXA, Vishay, Accenture, Ansys, ART, AVL, Blue Engineering, Capgemini, Continental Engineering Services, DACA -I, Dumarey, Keysight, Reply, Teoresi and Thales Alenia Space.

But not only that: VTM was a dynamic platform for discussion on skills, innovations and the most important and current issues. During the event, topics such as artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, connectivity and cybersecurity, electrification and alternative propulsion systems such as hydrogen, new solutions for mobility and advanced manufacturing were discussed.

The future of mobility

The VTM 2024 exhibition presented a futuristic vision of urban mobility, with a focus on creating more efficient and sustainable transport. This includes the integration of autonomous electric vehicles into urban infrastructure, the implementation of smart charging systems, the use of lightweight and sustainable materials for vehicle production and the promotion of shared mobility models.

Thus we can say that the event demonstrated that Piedmont is positioning itself as a hub of excellence in the automotive innovation and mobility sector. Thanks to the presence of important companies, start-ups and institutions, the region is establishing itself as a center for research, development and production of advanced technologies for the transport sector. VTM provided an important networking and collaboration opportunity among participants, allowing them to make new contacts, create partnerships and discover the latest trends and innovations in the industry. Furthermore, the event helped promote Piedmont's image as an ideal location for investments in the automotive and mobility sector, attracting the attention of national and international investors.

The strategy

“The production chain in Piedmont – explain the organizers of VTM – is complete and offers unique know-how that starts from the concept of the vehicle up to its delivery: design, prototyping, style, robotics and automation, components, production, industrialization and testing . The supply chain also offers strong expertise in the field of electrical and electronic architecture, including energy conversion systems, real-time communication systems, advanced human-machine interface systems and remote control. Thanks to the strong experience and the integrated approach towards sustainable mobility, in Piedmont it is possible to find the know-how necessary for vehicle integration and solutions dedicated to electric mobility for the development of new intelligent mobility concepts, integrating vehicles and infrastructures through application of advanced digital technologies for connectivity, autonomous driving, sharing mobility, Internet of Things and Big Data, projecting the entire territory towards new challenges and new markets”.

The sector

And it is no coincidence that the latest Observatory on Italian automotive components and mobility services 2023, published by the Turin Chamber of Commerce and ANFIA, registered 728 companies in Piedmont (33.5% of the Italian total), confirming us as the first Italian region for the number of companies active in the automotive components sector. The Observatory also found that the turnover generated by Piedmontese automotive components alone (€19.2 billion, 34% of the Italian total) in 2022 grew +5.8% compared to 2021 and highlighted the strong propensity to export : 81.6% of Piedmontese companies sell abroad compared to 80% in the rest of Italy.

According to recent data from Unioncamere Piemonte based on Istat, the growth in Piedmontese exports in 2023 is mostly due to the export of motor vehicles, a sector which recorded a +38.5% compared to 2022. Means of transport are therefore confirmed the first sector for regional exports, with a share of 25.3% and growth of 24.9% compared to 2022.