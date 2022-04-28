Hyundai in the Dutch city of Utrecht shows the potential of technology Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) of electric cars, making available 25 Ioniq 5. Thanks to the bidirectional V2G top-up, the local car sharing service We Drive Solar can use vehicles to store sustainable energy on a large scale, going from 25 to 150 Ioniq 5 within the year.

We Drive Solar car sharing in Utrecht in the district of Cartesius employs 25 Hyundai Ioniq 5. In addition to transporting people electric cars will be used on a large scale for storing energy produced by solar panels according to the system also known as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).

V2G offers many benefits for the power grid and the environment. During peak hours when large amounts of energy are consumed, electric cars can too provide energy to the electricity grid.

Thanks to his 800 V system, Ioniq 5 offers ultra-fast charging. With a charger from 350 kWcan charge 10 to 80% of the battery capacity in just 18 minutes. These features make this electric car perfect for a project of this type.

V2X, V2H and V2B electric car technology

Additionally, BEVs can provide electricity to homes and buildings. Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) is the broad term used to describe the added value that electric cars represent when they are not used for what they are originally intended for: driving.

In addition to Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), technologies also exist Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) And Vehicle-to-Building (V2B).

The goal of the collaboration is to make Utrecht the first region in the world with an energy ecosystem bidirectional. Such an ecosystem allows you to use car batteries as one reserve in a sustainable grid system where solar and wind energy are the main sources of energy.

In the city of Utrecht over the past three years more than 1,000 bidirectional charging points throughout the region. These charging stations can be used not only for charging vehicles, but also for feed energy into the grid when necessary.

