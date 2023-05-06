The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will start providing the technical inspection service for vehicles throughout the week, including Sundays (weekends) on a permanent basis, after its trial operation for two months during the last period in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, and expanding its provision to include four new centers.

Ahmed Mahboob, Director of the Vehicle Licensing Department at the Licensing Agency at the Authority, confirmed that the provision of the technical inspection service for vehicles on Sunday will be permanent, with the expansion of its provision to include the technical inspection centers of the ENOC registration service provider in Al Awir, Al Tawar, Autopro Al Mankhool, and Autopro Al Satwa, after the increasing demand. Of the customers on the service during the trial period, as the average number of transactions on Sunday was 234 technical checks.