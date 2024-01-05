Buses, trams and metro at risk on 24 January 2024 due to a transport strike proclaimed by the USB. “The employers' associations refuse to discuss the proposal to renew the local public transport collective bargaining agreement, January 24, 2024 is a national strike – the union communicates – It is a national mobilization of the category with one 24 hour strike on the following topics: worker and service safety, introduction of the crime of homicide at work; need to change the obsessive and vicious criterion which, in praise of savings, sees a lot of public money being burned through contracts and subcontracts to companies that offer poor quality services and underpaid work, guaranteeing them handsome profits; free exercise of the right to strike in essential public services; a law on representation that overcomes the monopoly built on the complicity between trade unions and employers' associations”.

“On the same day – continues the union – due to the limitation dictated by the 'anti-strike' laws and regulations, a first 4-hour strike is also proclaimed on the merit of yet another refusal by the counterparties to open a discussion on a contract renewal proposal drawn up by Usb Private Work, which reflects the real needs of the category. The employers reiterated the non-existence of the conditions that would lead to a modification of the current structure of the industrial relations system in the sector, thus not recognizing the trade union subjects who activated this procedure ”.