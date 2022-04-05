SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Sales of new cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses in Brazil in March dropped 22.5% from a year earlier, to 146,800 units, the distributors association Fenabrave said on Tuesday. fair.

In comparison with February, the shortest month, March sales advanced 10.95%, according to data from the entity.

As a result, in the first quarter, vehicle registrations in the country accumulated a drop of 23.15% compared to the first three months of 2021, to 405,600 units.

The industry has been citing problems with factory delivery capacity, hampered by shortages of components that include electronic systems. The day before, the truck and bus maker Mercedes-Benz announced 15 days of collective vacations for 5,600 employees in São Paulo and Minas Gerais to deal with the problem of missing parts.

“The Ômicron variant affected the production of several industrial components and the sale of vehicles at the beginning of the year”, said the president of Fenabrave, José Maurício Andreta Jr., in a press release.

“Then there was the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which left many consumers concerned, especially with fuel prices… , he added.

Fenabrave decided to keep its projections released in January for 2022. With this, the entity continues to expect sales of cars and light commercial vehicles this year to rise 4.4%, to 2.06 million units. The expectation for trucks is an expansion of 7.3%, to 136,600 vehicles, while for buses the estimate is for sales of 19,180 units, an increase of 8% compared to 2021.

In March, all the segments covered by Fenabrave, which also include motorcycles and road implements, presented growth in sales compared to February, with highlights to increases of 51.3% in buses and around 25% in trucks. Motorcycle licensing had an expansion of 47% last month compared to February, to 110,100 units, according to data from Fenabrave.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Edited by André Romani)

