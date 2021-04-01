View of several vehicles offered for sale at a dealership. EFE

Car sales soared in March compared to the same month last year. 85,819 passenger cars were registered, 128% more than in 2020. But these numbers cannot be analyzed without remembering that in mid-March of last year all non-essential activity was paralyzed to stop the advance of the coronavirus and, therefore, dealers were closed the rest of the month, just over two weeks.

The jump is important. But it is insufficient to compensate for the drop in the first two months of the year. In January and February the impact of the third wave of the pandemic was noted. Also affected was the increase in the registration tax for one out of every two cars sold and the end in December of aid for the purchase of new vehicles. In this scenario, the result of the first quarter of the year is a drop in sales of just under 15%, to 186,061 registered vehicles, according to data from the three employers’ associations in the sector (Anfac, Faconauto and Ganvam).

Given the exceptional situation affecting the economy in the last year and to put dimension to what is happening, the sector prefers to compare these data with those of the first quarter of 2019. Then the economy grew at a moderate rate; now the forecasts speak of a certain drop in the first quarter of the year. “[2019 fue] the last year with a normalized market without a crisis ”, justifies the joint note, and, in this case, the decline is 30% in March and 41% for the year as a whole.

“The recovery of the automotive industry is closely linked to that of tourism and consumer confidence, and these indicators largely depend on the rate of vaccination and the general economic situation. In addition, it should not be forgotten that the registration tax was de facto raised in January and that the Renova plan was canceled without having spent the entire budget. We will have to wait at least for the second semester to see improvement data ”, has predicted Noemí Navas, the communication director of Anfac, the employer’s association of automobile manufacturers in Spain.

“It is important that the Government’s forecasts are met and that Spain is able to triple the vaccination rate to reach 70% of the population in summer. If this happens we will begin to see some light, especially because the fleets of rental companies, which have a lot of weight in our market, will begin to be renewed due to the reactivation of the tourist season “, added Tania Puche, spokesperson for Ganvam .

Precisely in this sales channel, that of rental companies, the recovery over the previous year was 144%. Although, as in the market as a whole, its behavior during the first three months of the year has been worse than in 2020 with a decline of 21.3%.

Downward revision of the forecasts

Also, the fall in the first quarter in the sales channel to individuals exceeds that of the market as a whole. Between January and March, 76,142 vehicles were sold, 22.8% less. This reduction is important because this sales channel is the largest in Spain. However, this has not been repeated so far this year because the decline in registrations among companies has been much lower (-1.4%) and this has made this channel the largest.

With the analysis of all these figures, the three major associations in the sector have revised their sales forecasts in 2021 and have concluded that they will remain below one million registered units. “Anfac worsened its 2021 enrollment forecasts to 925,000 units, 26% less than in 2019,” Navas announced.

The forecast of Faconauto, the association of dealerships, is somewhat lower: it foresees 950,000 cars sold, a figure that is far from that 2019, a “normalized” year, which the sector groups have taken as a reference. “It is necessary to broaden the focus when implementing plans to promote electric mobility and take into account not only the 100% electric vehicle, but also the very wide range of electrified vehicles that are available at dealerships and that can play an important role in moving towards decarbonisation, but without neglecting the urgency of reactivating the market ”, claimed Juan Luis López, head of Public Affairs of this organization.