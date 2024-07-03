Bus drivers in the city of São Paulo have decided to suspend the strike scheduled for this Wednesday, the 3rd. The agreement was reached at a meeting late on Tuesday night, the 2nd, after a day of negotiations with the capital’s transportation companies. The City of São Paulo announced that the vehicle rotation system is suspended this Wednesday, the 3rd, even though the bus strike will not take place. The measure had been announced when the strike was still scheduled and was maintained after the announcement that public transportation services would operate normally in the capital of São Paulo.



