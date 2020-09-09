The site visitors gentle classifies the cantons in three colours based mostly on the variety of contaminated in every area or municipality. This norm was decreed by Lenín Moreno, president of Ecuador. Right now, there are a complete of 110,092 positives for coronavirus and 10,576 deaths.

The Cantonal Emergency Operations Committee (COE) analyzes and research every canton earlier than saying the choice to alter the site visitors gentle of a canton. At present, solely these cantons have managed to succeed in the inexperienced site visitors gentle: Daule, Salitre, Naranjito, Marcelino Maridueña and Lomas de Sargentillo (Guayas); Mocha (Tungurahua), Suscal (Cañar), Aguarico (Orellana) and Sevilla de Oro (Azuay).

Circulation September 8

The cantons with the inexperienced site visitors gentle they’ll flow into 5 occasions every week. This Tuesday, September 8, vehicles with license plates completed in 1, 2, 3, 4.6, 8 and 0. Registrations ending in 5, 7 and 9 can’t flow into this Tuesday.

Within the cantons with the yellow site visitors gentle, The automobiles that may flow into are these with the final registration quantity in par, though they need to respect the curfew from 23:00 to 05:00 hours. Much less within the 18 provinces chosen by the Nationwide Emergency Operations Committee (COE) to adjust to the curfew from 9:00 p.m. to five:00 a.m.

The cantons with the Pink gentle no automobiles can flow into and the residents of those cantons must keep at residence to keep away from the unfold of the virus. Nonetheless, personal vehicles with license plates ending in 3, 4, 5 and eight They will flow into this Tuesday, September 8 to purchase meals or medicine. The curfew is from 6:00 p.m. to five:00 a.m. Automobiles within the meals, well being and hygiene manufacturing, advertising and distribution chain are allowed to go away any day. Additionally the automobiles of hospital personnel, medical doctors and nurses.