The curfew and the state of emergency ended on September 13. However, several municipalities will impose new measures in their cantons to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. At this time, there are a total of 138,584 positives for coronavirus and 11,312 deaths.

He Emergency Operations Committee (COE) Cantonal analyzes and studies each canton before announcing the decision to change the traffic light of a canton. Quito has announced its own vehicle restriction plan ‘Hoy Circula‘, this plan is classified into specific months and days.

In the odd months Plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 can circulate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays those that end in: 2, 4, 6, 8 and 0; Sundays and official holidays circulate all the digits.

In the even months The plates ending in 2, 4, 6, 8 and 0 can circulate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays those ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9; all the digits circulate on Sundays and holidays.

Circulation October 2

Through its Plan ‘Hoy Circula en Quito, those vehicles whose license plate ends in an odd number can circulate this Friday, October 2, that is, those finished in 2, 4, 6, 8 and 0. Those sectors that need safe-conduct may request it at the Ministry of Mobility through a form.