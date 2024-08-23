Ciudad Juarez.– In Ciudad Juárez, a total of 19,645 precautionary vehicle deregistrations have been registered to date. This type of deregistration allows owners to temporarily deactivate a vehicle’s license plate, giving them the option of reactivating it in the future if they so wish, reported Elisa Lomelí, deputy collector.

Precautionary deregistration is a useful tool for managing vehicles that are no longer used or that have been sold or scrapped, without the need to continue paying taxes and fees associated with vehicle revalidation.

The procedure for requesting a precautionary withdrawal requires the owner to present proof of address and a voter ID card.

In addition, they must pay a fee of 500 pesos. This cost is lower compared to previous administrations, where the accumulated debt was charged if the vehicle was not deregistered in a timely manner.

In the past, if a vehicle was sent to the scrapyard or was not used for several years, owners faced charges for the full amount accrued in taxes and revalidation.

Precautionary cancellation is considered a preventive measure that allows owners to avoid accumulating debts.

It is especially useful in cases where a vehicle has broken down severely and the owner does not have the resources to repair it immediately, or when the vehicle is planned to be sold, but the license plates and documents have been lost.

By deregistering the vehicle as a precaution, you can prevent it from continuing to generate debts for revalidation, although it is important to remember that if the vehicle is used again, the new owner will have to assume any outstanding debt that has been accumulated before the deregistration.

To reactivate a vehicle that has been deregistered as a precautionary measure, the owner must pay a vehicle registration fee.

Currently, the cost of this fee is approximately 2,550 pesos. To this amount must be added other related costs, such as the registration card, which brings the total to approximately 2,800 pesos. This amount includes the basic registration fee and the additional costs associated with registering the vehicle.

The current administration implemented this policy to simplify the process and offer a more accessible option for vehicle owners. (David Ceniceros)