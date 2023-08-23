Each car is accompanied by one circulation cardan official document that for law it must be kept in the car and can be requested by the Authority (Police, Carabinieri, etc.) during a roadside check. Also called “vehicle registration document“, the registration certificate certifies the registration and compliance of the car with road traffic regulations.

This document contains the essential information about the car, such as the frame numberthe number of platei owner datathe technical characteristics of the vehicle. The vehicle registration document is necessary to be able to legally drive on the road and to prove the ownership of the car.

If the car is sold, the registration document must be transferred to the new owner and must be updated with the correct information. It is important to keep the registration document in a safe place and not to leave it in the car, as it is an important and sensitive document.

Car booklet, what is the registration certificate for?

There circulation card (“traffic licence” in Italian-speaking Switzerland and in the Vatican City) and better known as vehicle registration document or even simply “booklet”, it is necessary when traveling on public roads with motor vehicles, motorcycles and trailers. Its function is also to certify theroadworthiness of the means in which we travel.

What is written in the booklet?

But what is written in the vehicle registration document? What do acronyms, codes and legends indicate? There are a series of acronyms and codes, but how do you read them? Here’s one complete guidesimple and clear, which will surely help you understand all the registration certificate information that represent and characterize the vehicle.

On the registration certificate there are a number of information about the machine and to the owner (but does not certify its ownership), expressed through a series of codes established by law. The booklet is in fact regulated by the EUROPEAN DIRECTIVE 1999/37/EC of 29/4/1999 (download pdf)

How to read the registration certificate (booklet) codes and legend

The registration certificate (booklet), issued by Vehicle registrationconsists of a sheet of two facades divided into four quadrants: let’s see how to read the vehicle registration document and what the identification codes and legends mean.

What is written on the back of a car registration document (registration book)

All major data is transcribed on the front, while on the back there is a legend with the meaning of the various codes and of the boxes where the updates are reported, i.e. the results of the revisions or any property transfers of the vehicle.

How to read the registration certificate (car booklet)

But how do you read the registration certificate? In the first quadrant of the registration certificate are transcribed i owner data of the car. At the top is the initials of the member state who issued the document; in the center, in full, the name of the State and the competent authority, in Italy the Ministry of Transport. A little further down on the left is the booklet numberalongside the car license plate (A).

TO – Bring back the car plate

b – Date of first enrollment

c – This is the section reserved for the data of the owner or holder. Specifically: C.1.1 and C.1.2 – Holder data of the registration certificate; C.2.1 and C.2.2 – Name and surname of the vehicle owner; C.3 – Natural person who can use the vehicle in addition to the owner; C.3.1 – C.3.2 – C.3.3: name, surname and address of the subject

D.1 – Brand

D.2 – Model

D.3 – Trading name

AND – Vehicle identification number, chassis number

f – Mass

F.1 – Maximum permissible mass

F.2 – Maximum permissible mass of the vehicle in service in the state of registration

F.3 – Maximum permissible mass of the assembly

g – Mass of the vehicle in service with bodywork in kg

h – Duration of validity, if not unlimited

THE – Date of registration to which the booklet refers

j – Vehicle category; J.1 – Destination and use; J.2 – Bodywork

k – Approval number

L – Number of axles

m – Wheelbase

No – For vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons, indicates the distribution of the mass on the various axles, identified as No.1; #2; #3; #4; No.5

OR – Maximum weight permitted on trailer

O.1 – Braked trailer (expressed in kg); O.2 – Unbraked trailer (expressed in kg)

P – Motor

P.1 – Engine capacity;

P.2 – maximum power in kilowatts;

P.3 – Type of fuel (petrol/diesel)

P.4 – speed in rpm at which power is expressed; P.5 – Engine serial number

Q – weight/power ratio for motorcycles, reported in Kw/kg

R – Color

St – Seats; S.1 number of seats including the driver; S.2 – Number of standing places possibly available

T – Full speed

u – Noise level in decibels; U.1 – with stationary vehicle; U.2 – engine speed in rpm; U.3 – with vehicle running

v – Polluting emissions (expressed in g/km or g/kwh)

V.1 – Co2; V.2-HC; V.3 NOx; V.4 – HC + NOx;

V.5 particulate matter (for diesel engines);

V.6 – absorption rate for diesel engines (in rpm);

V.7 – Co2;

V.8 – declared consumption in litres/100 km in the combined cycle;

V.9 – Class of polluting emissions (Euro 1, Euro 2, Euro 6, etc…)

w – Tank capacity

Car booklet codes, first quadrant

In the codes on the booklet, registration certificate, of the car of the first quadrant we find the abbreviation B indicating the date of First enrollment. If the holder of the registration certificate does not correspond to the owner, as for example in the long term rental you hate loan for usethe data of the cardholder are listed first in this following order: surname or company name, first name if a natural person, address.

First quadrant of the registration certificate (car booklet)

These data correspond to the codes “C.1.1″, “C.1.2”, “C.1.3”. Code “C.4″ explains whether or not the holder is the owner, if so the code is “A”, “B” on the other hand. When the owner and the holder are the same person or company name, the codes used are: “C.2.1”, “C.2.2” And “C.2.3”.

Registration certificate codes, second quadrant

In the second quadrant of the registration certificate there are all the info and codes regarding the vehicle. The acronym “D.1” identifies the name of the manufacturer, “D.2” instead the model through an acronym used by the manufacturer, while with “Q.3” the is indicated commercial name of the model.

Scrolling with the code “E” reads the chassis number. “F.1” is the maximum permissible fully laden mass, “F.2” is the maximum permissible fully laden mass in service (these two items show the total weight including liquids, spare wheel and all approved passengers). The voice “F.3” is instead the maximum permissible mass of the set given by the fully loaded vehicle and trailer. “I” indicates the enrollment datethe same present at voice “B” of the first quadrant.

The vehicle category is indicated with “J”for example, “M1” is a passenger car“J.1” is the intended usepassenger car, “J.2” is the body typefor example AF, multipurpose vehicle, AA sedan. “K” is the approval number“L” indicates the number of axles, “M” is the wheelbase (pitch expressed in millimetres). For trucks exceeding 3.5 tons there is also the code “N” which reports the mass for each axis. “OR” stands for the maximum permissible mass of any trailer.

Code “P” it’s about the engine: “P.1” the engine capacity in cubic centimetres, “P.2” is the maximum power in kilowatts, “P.3” is the type of power supply“P.4” the maximum rpm of the enginealthough it is not always present, “P.5” the engine identification number (this data is important when buying gods spare parts.

“Q” only applies to motorcycles and indicates the relationship between power and mass, scrolling the item “R” concerns the color of the bodywork, “S.1” the number of seatsincluding the driver, “S.2” the numbers of standing places in the bus.

Second quadrant of the vehicle registration document as read

Scrolling towards the end in the second quadrant there are entries dedicated to emissions: “U” sonorous, “U.1” the level expressed in decibels with the vehicle stationary, “U.2” the engine speed at which the value of is measured “U.1”, “U.3” it is the sound of the moving vehicle. “V” for exhaust gas emissions: “V.3” for nitrogen oxides, “V.5” for particulate matter in diesel engines, “V.7” the CO2, “V.8” the average fuel consumption in mixed or combined cycle tests expressed in liters per 100 km, “V.9” the CE type-approval environmental class (Euro 6, Euro 5, Euro 4, etc.).

Registration certificate (booklet) codes, third quadrant

Third quadrant registration document with tire dimensions

In the third quadrant of the registration certificate there are a whole series of information given in full without codes. For example, here we find the vehicle dimensionsThe power/tare ratio (info for newly licensed), le permitted tire sizes.

Vehicle registration codes, legend

Expiring auto inspection, reads the vehicle registration certificate

It is in the car registration document that you can read the revision due date. For the first revision, reference is made to date of registration of the car on the registration certificate: must be done after 4 years. Subsequently, reference is made to the inspection sticker printed by the inspection center

Inspection coupon (expiry date) applied to the back of the vehicle booklet

