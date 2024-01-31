From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/31/2024 – 14:52

Payment via Pix for vehicle debts in the state of São Paulo has become a reality. After the release for IPVA, fines and licensing, the São Paulo government added 11 more debts that are available for payment through the system.

The list includes: fees for issuing a National Driving License (CNH) and registration; fee for taking exams to issue a driver's license; International Driving Permit (PID); fee for registering a 0Km vehicle; for issuing a manufacturer's plate; to choose alphanumeric characters; release of seized vehicle; and daily stay (in courtyards).

Services can be carried out from Monday, 29th. To do so, the citizen must access the Sefaz-SP website (Secretariat of Finance and State Planning) and generate a QR Code.

“The biggest advantage of the new feature is the expansion of the collection network, which now encompasses all financial institutions participating in Pix, which number around 800”, adds the head of Sefaz-SP. It’s easier for the population”, says Samuel Kinoshita, Secretary of Finance and Planning, to the press.

How to pay via Pix? See the step by step below:

Access the system of the Secretariat of Finance and Planning ;

; Log in and select the desired service;

To check pending debts, fill in the fields with the necessary information (Renavam and license plate or, in some services, CPF/CNPJ) and click “Consult”;

Then, select the debts you want to pay and click on “Pay via Pix” to issue the QR Code;

Use the bank or payment institution's application to read the QR Code, or click on “Copy” to use the “Pix Copia e Paste” functionality;

In the financial application, confirm that the payment is directed to the Secretariat of Finance and Planning, under CNPJ 46.377.222/0003-90, into a Banco do Brasil account;

At the end, the message “Payment Confirmed!” will be displayed on the Sefaz system screen.

​More payment details