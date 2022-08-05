Comparison is against June 2022; compared to the same month last year, the increase was 33.4%

Vehicle production in Brazil increased by 7.5% in July compared to the previous month. Compared to the same period last year, the increase was 33.4%. Year-to-date, however, shows a drop of 0.2%.

The data are from Anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) and were released this Friday (5.Aug.2022). Here’s the intact of the results (6.3 MB).

Sales of 0 km vehicles grew 2.2% in July compared to the previous month. Compared to June 2022, the growth is 3.7%.

The daily average of vehicles, which includes automobiles, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, was 8,700 units per day. Cash sales were 65% and forward sales were 35%.

According to the president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite, the expectation is that sales will increase in the 2nd semester. The sector needs to grow 13% a month in the last 6 months of the year to surpass last year’s sales.

There were 44,000 new jobs in the area until July, accumulating 103,800 people working in the automobile sector.

Exports fell by 11.4% in July compared to the previous month. But compared to the same period last year, the country sold 76.3% more to other countries. One of the main reasons for the drop in Brazilian exports in the month was the crisis in Argentina, which registered a 21% drop in domestic sales in the sector in July.

Anfavea also listed the following challenges for the year: lockdowns in China, shortages of inputs and semiconductors, delays in freight caused by the war in Ukraine, high inflation, interest rates, which affect consumer income and a further reduction in global GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Lima Leite also said that he met with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, on Thursday (4.Aug.2022) and talked about the lack of semiconductors. Although the ministry has not made a commitment in relation to the production of this input, the president of Anfavea stated that he expects the government to make some announcement regarding the incentive to manufacture the item that makes up the vehicle production chain.

The lack of semiconductors is the main factor behind the decrease in vehicle production worldwide. It started in 2020 because of a change in demand for the input, which became more directed to other products that were demanded in the pandemic, such as computers and appliances.