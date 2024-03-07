Motor vehicle production increased by 24.3% in February 2024 compared to January. There were 189,684 units produced in the month compared to 152,564 in the previous month. Growth is observed in the month-by-month analysis since 2022.

In the 12-month comparison, the increase in production was 17.4%. The data are from Anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers). Read the complete of the monthly report (PDF – 5 MB).

Vehicle exports increased by 62.7% in 1 month. Automakers sent 30,652 vehicles abroad in February. In January, there were 18,099.

Read other highlights from the Anfavea report for February: