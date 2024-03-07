Motor vehicle production increased by 24.3% in February 2024 compared to January. There were 189,684 units produced in the month compared to 152,564 in the previous month. Growth is observed in the month-by-month analysis since 2022.
In the 12-month comparison, the increase in production was 17.4%. The data are from Anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers). Read the complete of the monthly report (PDF – 5 MB).
Vehicle exports increased by 62.7% in 1 month. Automakers sent 30,652 vehicles abroad in February. In January, there were 18,099.
Read other highlights from the Anfavea report for February:
- vehicle sales in the domestic market – 165,225 were registered, an increase of 27.1% in the annual comparison;
- trucks – 10,162 were produced. Increased 25.1% in 1 year;
- Light vehicles – 177,254 manufactured, annual increase of 16.5%;
- automobiles – production grew 13.7% in the annual analysis, with 140,688 manufactured;
- bus – increase of 77.9%, with 2,268 vehicles produced;
- imported vehicles – 28,086 graduates, an increase of 60.5%.
