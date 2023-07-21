Vehicle production closed June positively with a slight increase of 1.4% compared to the same month of the previous year and 235,749 units. The last few months show a recovery of the natural rhythm of production, although still far from the pre-pandemic values. The accumulated figure for 2023 registers a growth of 16.1% with 1,317,639 units, although it still represents 14.3% less than in 2019. The first half of the year therefore shows an improvement in production stability, previously affected by the pandemic and the microchip crisis, which managed to recover thanks to the reduction of bottleneck problems in the supply of raw materials and components.

By type of vehicle, the manufacture of passenger cars and SUVs registered 189,283 units in June, 1.1% more than in the same month of 2022. For its part, the production of commercial and industrial vehicles registered an increase of 2.8% compared to June of the previous year with 46,466 units.

As for exports, during the month of June 211,984 vehicles were sent outside our borders, 10.1% more than in 2022. In the accumulated year, exports have experienced an increase of 22.1%, with 1,194,048 units exported compared to the same period of the previous year. Nine out of 10 vehicles manufactured in Spain so far this year have been sold outside of Spain. Specifically, exports accounted for 90.6% of the cars manufactured, consistent with the low volume that the domestic market still has.

Regarding export destinations, Europe represented 91.5% of total production, 0.3 percentage points more than in June 2022.

During the sixth month of the year, 49,382 zero and low emission vehicles were produced (electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, conventional hybrids, natural gas and LPG). It represents an increase of 85% compared to June 2022, when 26,625 vehicles were manufactured. The production of this type of vehicle represents a quota of 21% of the total in the month of June.

And regarding the manufacturing share of electrified vehicles, this month it reached 12.8% of total production, which represents an increase of 3.4 percentage points compared to June 2022. Last month, 30,136 electrified vehicles were manufactured (including passenger cars and commercial vehicles), with a considerable increase of 38.2% in production volume compared to last year. Of these, 25,056 units corresponded to electrified passenger cars (BEV pure electric and PHEV plug-in hybrids) which increase by 23.8% compared to 2022.