Data are compared to August 2023; trucks had the biggest drop in the period, with a drop of 14.6%

Motor vehicle production fell 8% in September compared to the previous month. There were 208.9 thousand units produced in the month compared to 277 thousand in August. Compared to the same period last year, production fell 0.5%. The data are from Anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers). Here’s the complete of the monthly report (PDF – 7 MB).

Trucks had the biggest drop in production in the period. 8,200 heavy load vehicles were manufactured in September, 14.6% less compared to August, when 9,600 trucks were produced. On the other hand, vehicle exports increased 5.9% in September. Last month, 1,500 national trucks were sent abroad. In August, there were 1,400.

In September, car production decreased by 8.3% compared to the previous month. 159.3 thousand units were produced compared to the 173.7 thousand registered in August. Light commercial vehicles also saw a decline in the period. Automakers produced 5% more than July, totaling around 39,500 cars in the category.

Bus manufacturing also reduced in September. Automakers manufactured 1,865 units last month, 8.9% less than August.

In total, vehicle exports fell by 20.6% in September. 27,400 vehicles were exported last month. In August, that number was 34,500.